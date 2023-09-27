Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 681.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 690.35 and closed at 689.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 691.25, while the low was 680.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 54,732 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 775, and the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total of 42,738 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹679.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹681.55

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 679.5 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% and has fallen by 2.05 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹689.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 42,738 shares. The closing price for the stock was 689.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.