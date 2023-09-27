Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Decline

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹690.35 and closed at ₹689.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹691.25, while the low was ₹680.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,732 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹775, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, a total of 42,738 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.