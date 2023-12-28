Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹875 and closed at ₹869.65. The stock reached a high of ₹885.1 and a low of ₹858.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at ₹69,420.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.35 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 253,059.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.