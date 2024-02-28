Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 967.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at 973.8, reached a high of 973.8, and dropped to a low of 948.25 before closing at 967.1. The market capitalization stood at 76184.0 crore, with a trading volume of 116008 shares on the BSE. The 52-week range for the stock was between 557.15 and 1049.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹967.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 116008 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC stock was 967.1.

