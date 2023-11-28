Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 699.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 701.95 and a close price of 699.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 704.35 and a low of 692. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 55,432.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 758.1 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 32,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹699.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 32,611 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 699.7.

