Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 681.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) stock opened at 679.5 and closed at 681.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 686.15, while the low was 674.4. The company has a market capitalization of 54,640.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 775, and its 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total of 99,866 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

