Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw the open price at ₹873.95 and the close price at ₹867.75. The stock reached a high of ₹875 and a low of ₹862. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹69,100 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.35 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 482,272 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 482,272. The closing price for the shares was ₹867.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!