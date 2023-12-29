Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 867.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 863.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw the open price at 873.95 and the close price at 867.75. The stock reached a high of 875 and a low of 862. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 69,100 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916.35 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 482,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹867.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 482,272. The closing price for the shares was 867.75.

