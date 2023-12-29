Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw the open price at ₹873.95 and the close price at ₹867.75. The stock reached a high of ₹875 and a low of ₹862. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹69,100 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.35 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 482,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.