Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, the stock opened and closed at ₹952.3. The high for the day was ₹962.3, while the low was ₹920.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹73968.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 136667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.