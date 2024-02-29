Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 952.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 924.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, the stock opened and closed at 952.3. The high for the day was 962.3, while the low was 920.25. The market capitalization stood at 73968.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 136667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹952.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 136667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRCTC stock was 952.3.

