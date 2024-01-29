Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 970.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock opened at 976.75 and closed at 970.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 990 and a low of 959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,624.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75, while the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 564,504.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹970.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 564,504 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock on that day was 970.95.

