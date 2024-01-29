Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock opened at ₹976.75 and closed at ₹970.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹990 and a low of ₹959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,624.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75, while the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 564,504.

