Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was ₹698.95, while the close price was ₹692.9. The stock reached a high of ₹698.95 and a low of ₹690.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹55,724 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 148,497 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|1.89%
|6 Months
|8.24%
|YTD
|8.93%
|1 Year
|-4.01%
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 148,497 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹692.9.
