Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 692.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the open price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was 698.95, while the close price was 692.9. The stock reached a high of 698.95 and a low of 690.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 55,724 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 758.1, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 148,497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 696.55 and a high price of 709.45 for the day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹696.55, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹692.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 696.55. There has been a 0.53% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months1.89%
6 Months8.24%
YTD8.93%
1 Year-4.01%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹696.55, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹692.9

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the stock price is 696.55. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 3.65.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹692.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 148,497 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 692.9.

