Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was ₹698.95, while the close price was ₹692.9. The stock reached a high of ₹698.95 and a low of ₹690.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹55,724 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 148,497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.