Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 672.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 686.95 and closed at 682. The stock had a high of 688 and a low of 670. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,764 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 127,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹682.15, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹672.05

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently 682.15, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 10.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 10.1 points, or 1.5%, from its previous value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹682 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 127,407 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 682.

