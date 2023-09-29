Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees bullish trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹686.95 and closed at ₹682. The stock had a high of ₹688 and a low of ₹670. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,764 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 127,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.