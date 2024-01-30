Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹985 and closed at ₹970.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹989.45 and a low of ₹972.9. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹78,528.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on the last day was 460,138.

