Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 970.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 985 and closed at 970.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 989.45 and a low of 972.9. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 78,528.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on the last day was 460,138.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 994.15 as against previous close of 989.8

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 975.7. The bid price stands at 982.45 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 983.05 with an offer quantity of 875. The stock has an open interest of 15,274,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹981.6, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹970.3

The stock price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 981.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, representing a net change of 11.3. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months31.91%
6 Months53.25%
YTD10.63%
1 Year60.46%
30 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹981.6, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹970.3

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 981.6, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 11.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹970.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed a trading volume of 460,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC's shares stood at 970.3.

