Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹985 and closed at ₹970.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹989.45 and a low of ₹972.9. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹78,528.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on the last day was 460,138.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 975.7. The bid price stands at 982.45 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 983.05 with an offer quantity of 875. The stock has an open interest of 15,274,000.
The stock price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹981.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, representing a net change of 11.3. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|31.91%
|6 Months
|53.25%
|YTD
|10.63%
|1 Year
|60.46%
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹981.6, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 11.3.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed a trading volume of 460,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC's shares stood at ₹970.3.
