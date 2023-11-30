Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a steady day of trading, with the open and close price both at ₹696.55. The stock reached a high of ₹709.45 and a low of ₹696.55. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹56,056.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.