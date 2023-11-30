Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 700.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 705.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a steady day of trading, with the open and close price both at 696.55. The stock reached a high of 709.45 and a low of 696.55. The company currently has a market capitalization of 56,056.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 758.1, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹705.65, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹700.7

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 705.65, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to make a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months1.33%
6 Months7.85%
YTD9.5%
1 Year-3.11%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹700.7, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹696.55

The current data shows that the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is trading at a price of 700.7. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹696.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 56,210 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 696.55 per share.

