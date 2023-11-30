Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a steady day of trading, with the open and close price both at ₹696.55. The stock reached a high of ₹709.45 and a low of ₹696.55. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹56,056.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹705.65, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to make a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|1.33%
|6 Months
|7.85%
|YTD
|9.5%
|1 Year
|-3.11%
The current data shows that the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is trading at a price of ₹700.7. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 56,210 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹696.55 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!