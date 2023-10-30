Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 658.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 647.95 and closed at 645.1. The stock reached a high of 661.5 and a low of 647.95. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 52,716.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 123,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.76%
3 Months8.45%
6 Months6.73%
YTD3.07%
1 Year-11.05%
30 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹655.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹658.95

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 655.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of IRCTC stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹645.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 123,378 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 645.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.