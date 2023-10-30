Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's Stocks Plummet

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹647.95 and closed at ₹645.1. The stock reached a high of ₹661.5 and a low of ₹647.95. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹52,716.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 123,378 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.76%
|3 Months
|8.45%
|6 Months
|6.73%
|YTD
|3.07%
|1 Year
|-11.05%
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹655.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of IRCTC stock.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 123,378 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹645.1.
