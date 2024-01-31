Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹989.8 and closed at ₹981.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹989.8 and a low of ₹960.4. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,088.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 177,374 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹971.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹963.6
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at ₹971.85, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Dividend
Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹49.0 (+5.04%) & ₹61.3 (+5.15%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹104.6 (-4.43%) & ₹24.85 (-1.19%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|971.9
|8.3
|0.86
|1049.75
|557.15
|77752.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.63
|0.22
|0.47
|56.2
|37.01
|8105.79
|Thomas Cook India
|174.45
|-9.15
|-4.98
|184.95
|52.45
|8096.75
|International Travel House
|650.0
|4.25
|0.66
|740.0
|188.1
|519.64
|Kaya
|354.05
|1.2
|0.34
|395.9
|241.0
|462.53
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹972.65, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹963.6
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at ₹972.65. It has experienced a 0.94% increase, with a net change of 9.05.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹965.35 and a high of ₹977.5 on the current day.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 973.4 as against previous close of 971.25
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 974.1. The bid price is 979.25, and the offer price is 979.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 15,989,750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹975.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹963.6
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a 1.26% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹12.15. The current price of the stock is ₹975.75.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.13%
|3 Months
|30.1%
|6 Months
|49.99%
|YTD
|8.63%
|1 Year
|54.29%
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹981.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 177,374 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹981.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!