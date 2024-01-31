Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹989.8 and closed at ₹981.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹989.8 and a low of ₹960.4. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,088.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 177,374 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹49.0 (+5.04%) & ₹61.3 (+5.15%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹104.6 (-4.43%) & ₹24.85 (-1.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 971.9 8.3 0.86 1049.75 557.15 77752.0 Easy Trip Planners 46.63 0.22 0.47 56.2 37.01 8105.79 Thomas Cook India 174.45 -9.15 -4.98 184.95 52.45 8096.75 International Travel House 650.0 4.25 0.66 740.0 188.1 519.64 Kaya 354.05 1.2 0.34 395.9 241.0 462.53

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹965.35 and a high of ₹977.5 on the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 973.4 as against previous close of 971.25 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 974.1. The bid price is 979.25, and the offer price is 979.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 15,989,750.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.13% 3 Months 30.1% 6 Months 49.99% YTD 8.63% 1 Year 54.29%

