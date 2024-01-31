Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹989.8 and closed at ₹981.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹989.8 and a low of ₹960.4. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,088.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 177,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.