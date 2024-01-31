Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 963.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 989.8 and closed at 981.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 989.8 and a low of 960.4. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,088.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 177,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹971.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹963.6

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 971.85, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 49.0 (+5.04%) & 61.3 (+5.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 31 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 104.6 (-4.43%) & 24.85 (-1.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation971.98.30.861049.75557.1577752.0
Easy Trip Planners46.630.220.4756.237.018105.79
Thomas Cook India174.45-9.15-4.98184.9552.458096.75
International Travel House650.04.250.66740.0188.1519.64
Kaya354.051.20.34395.9241.0462.53
31 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹972.65, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹963.6

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 972.65. It has experienced a 0.94% increase, with a net change of 9.05.

31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 965.35 and a high of 977.5 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 973.4 as against previous close of 971.25

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 974.1. The bid price is 979.25, and the offer price is 979.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 15,989,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹975.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹963.6

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a 1.26% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 12.15. The current price of the stock is 975.75.

31 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.13%
3 Months30.1%
6 Months49.99%
YTD8.63%
1 Year54.29%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹981.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 177,374 shares. The closing price for the stock was 981.6.

