Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 663.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 661 and a close price of 658.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 665.55 and a low of 652.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,052.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 775 and 557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹666.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹663.15

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently valued at 666.4. It has experienced a 0.49% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹658.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 32,554 shares and closed at a price of 658.95.

