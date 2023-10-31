Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹661 and a close price of ₹658.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹665.55 and a low of ₹652.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,052.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹775 and ₹557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently valued at ₹666.4. It has experienced a 0.49% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 32,554 shares and closed at a price of ₹658.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!