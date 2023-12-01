Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 75.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.83 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 75.32 and closed at 75.27 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 75.5 and a low of 74.23. The market capitalization of IRFC is 97,791.63 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 92.94 and 25.45, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 920,175.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.27 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 920,175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 75.27.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.