Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹167.99 and a close price of ₹166.58. The stock reached a high of ₹177 and a low of ₹166.02 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹228,738.06 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹192.8 and a low of ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC on this day was 6,601,490 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
