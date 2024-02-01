Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 5.07 %. The stock closed at 166.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.03 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 167.99 and a close price of 166.58. The stock reached a high of 177 and a low of 166.02 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 228,738.06 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 192.8 and a low of 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC on this day was 6,601,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹166.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,601,490. The closing price for the shares was 166.58.

