Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of ₹96.94 and closed at ₹96.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹100.42 and a low of ₹96.51 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹129,796.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹104.14 and ₹25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 20,300,137.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹101.93. It has seen a percent change of 2.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 2.61, suggesting an increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|18.27%
|6 Months
|203.82%
|YTD
|205.22%
|1 Year
|203.82%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹100.37. It has seen a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 20,300,137 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹96.45.
