Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 99.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.93 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of 96.94 and closed at 96.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 100.42 and a low of 96.51 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 129,796.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 104.14 and 25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 20,300,137.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹101.93, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹99.32

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 101.93. It has seen a percent change of 2.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 2.61, suggesting an increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months18.27%
6 Months203.82%
YTD205.22%
1 Year203.82%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹100.37, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹99.32

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 100.37. It has seen a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹96.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 20,300,137 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 96.45.

