Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹146.75 and closed at ₹147.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹150.25, and the low was ₹140.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹191714.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 9433076 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
