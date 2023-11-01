Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock sees uptick in trading

The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹73.79 and a close price of ₹72.77. The stock reached a high of ₹74.42 and a low of ₹72.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹94,890.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹22.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 6,867,435.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.