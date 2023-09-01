Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 49.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.21 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹50.16 and a close price of ₹49.83. The stock reached a high of ₹50.5 and a low of ₹49.77. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹65,616.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.71 and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. A total of 4,889,774 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST
