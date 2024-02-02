Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 175.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 179.9 and closed at 175.03. The stock reached a high of 183.25 and a low of 168.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is 222,229.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,918,667.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

