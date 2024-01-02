Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 99.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.37 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 100.37 and a close price of 99.32 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 102.4 and a low of 99.4. The market capitalization of IRFC is 131,168.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433,527 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹100.37, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹99.32

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 100.37, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% and has gained 1.05 points.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹99.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,433,527. The closing price for the stock was 99.32.

