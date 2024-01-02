Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹100.37 and a close price of ₹99.32 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹102.4 and a low of ₹99.4. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹131,168.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433,527 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
