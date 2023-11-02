Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹72.88 and closed at ₹72.61. The stock had a high of ₹73.4 and a low of ₹72.51. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹95,308.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹22.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 3,057,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.