Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹72.88 and closed at ₹72.61. The stock had a high of ₹73.4 and a low of ₹72.51. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹95,308.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹22.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 3,057,186.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.61 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,057,186. The closing price of IRFC shares on that day was ₹72.61.