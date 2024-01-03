Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 100.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.99 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 101.28 and closed at 100.37 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 101.64 and a low of 97.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 130,671.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,622 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹100.37 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,907,622. The closing price for the day was 100.37.

