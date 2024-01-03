Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹101.28 and closed at ₹100.37 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹101.64 and a low of ₹97.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹130,671.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,622 shares on the BSE.
