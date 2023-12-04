Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees uptick in trading

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹74.81, and the close price was ₹74.67. The stock had a high of ₹77.2 and a low of ₹74.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,562.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹25.45, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 5,812,579 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|76.58
|1.16
|1.54
|92.94
|25.45
|100078.62
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|320.25
|0.32
|0.1
|364.3
|290.36
|18991.41
|Sanghvi Movers
|787.65
|14.95
|1.93
|828.0
|290.0
|3409.58
|Dhunseri Investments
|1317.2
|-1.05
|-0.08
|1399.0
|562.0
|803.12
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|185.4
|-3.15
|-1.67
|200.0
|118.25
|190.44
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹76.41, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 0.99. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without more information about the stock's historical performance or the overall market conditions, it is difficult to assess the significance of this change.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹76.26 and a high of ₹78.10 on the current day.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹76.63. It has seen a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 1.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|31.05%
|6 Months
|135.63%
|YTD
|131.64%
|1 Year
|120.47%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.42. It has experienced a 1% percent change, with a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 5,812,579 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹74.67.
