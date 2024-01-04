Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Positive Trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹100.35 and a close price of ₹99.99. The stock reached a high of ₹101.98 and a low of ₹98.96. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹131,913.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 6,551,836 shares.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.34. There has been a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|22.89%
|6 Months
|201.64%
|YTD
|1.56%
|1 Year
|198.08%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹100.94. There has been a 0.95 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.
On the last day, the volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 6,551,836 shares. The closing price for IRFC shares on this day was ₹99.99.
