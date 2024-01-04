Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 100.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.34 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 100.35 and a close price of 99.99. The stock reached a high of 101.98 and a low of 98.96. The market capitalization of IRFC is 131,913.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 6,551,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹102.34, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹100.94

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 102.34. There has been a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased slightly.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months22.89%
6 Months201.64%
YTD1.56%
1 Year198.08%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹100.94, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹99.99

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 100.94. There has been a 0.95 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹99.99 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 6,551,836 shares. The closing price for IRFC shares on this day was 99.99.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.