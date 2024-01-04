Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Positive Trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹100.35 and a close price of ₹99.99. The stock reached a high of ₹101.98 and a low of ₹98.96. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹131,913.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 6,551,836 shares.

