Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 147.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 148.3 and closed at 147.35. The high for the day was 149.4, and the low was 148.05. The market capitalization was 194263.34 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 230926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹147.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 230,926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 147.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie