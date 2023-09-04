Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹50.43 and a close price of ₹50.21. The stock reached a high of ₹56.54 and a low of ₹50.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,726.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.54, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 29,205,702.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹65.99, up 18.58% from yesterday's ₹55.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹65.99. It has seen a significant increase of 18.58% in percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.34.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹64.18, up 15.33% from yesterday's ₹55.65
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹64.18. It has experienced a significant percent change of 15.33, resulting in a net change of 8.53.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.19%
|3 Months
|66.65%
|6 Months
|97.7%
|YTD
|71.27%
|1 Year
|156.91%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹55.65, up 10.83% from yesterday's ₹50.21
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock price is currently at ₹55.65, with a percent change of 10.83 and a net change of 5.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced significant growth in a short period of time. IRFC is a financial institution owned by the Indian government that provides funding for the Indian Railways. The recent increase in the stock price suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹50.21 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 29,205,702. The closing price for the day was ₹50.21.
