Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 18.58 %. The stock closed at 55.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.99 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 50.43 and a close price of 50.21. The stock reached a high of 56.54 and a low of 50.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 72,726.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.54, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 29,205,702.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹65.99, up 18.58% from yesterday's ₹55.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is 65.99. It has seen a significant increase of 18.58% in percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.34.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹64.18, up 15.33% from yesterday's ₹55.65

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 64.18. It has experienced a significant percent change of 15.33, resulting in a net change of 8.53.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.19%
3 Months66.65%
6 Months97.7%
YTD71.27%
1 Year156.91%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹55.65, up 10.83% from yesterday's ₹50.21

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock price is currently at 55.65, with a percent change of 10.83 and a net change of 5.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced significant growth in a short period of time. IRFC is a financial institution owned by the Indian government that provides funding for the Indian Railways. The recent increase in the stock price suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly.

04 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹50.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 29,205,702. The closing price for the day was 50.21.

