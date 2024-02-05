Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets amidst market downturn

3 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 172.5 and closed at 170.05. The stock reached a high of 174.85 and a low of 167 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 220,792.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,445,310.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹165.2, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹168.95

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 165.2, with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock. It is important to consider other factors such as the company's financials, industry trends, and market conditions before making any investment decisions.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.82%
3 Months109.08%
6 Months275.03%
YTD70.06%
1 Year435.5%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹168.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹170.05

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 168.95. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by 1.1.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹170.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,445,310. The closing price for the stock was 170.05.

