Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets amidst market downturn

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹172.5 and closed at ₹170.05. The stock reached a high of ₹174.85 and a low of ₹167 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹220,792.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,445,310.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹165.2, with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock. It is important to consider other factors such as the company's financials, industry trends, and market conditions before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.82%
|3 Months
|109.08%
|6 Months
|275.03%
|YTD
|70.06%
|1 Year
|435.5%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹168.95. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by ₹1.1.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,445,310. The closing price for the stock was ₹170.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!