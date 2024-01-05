Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 100.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 101.75 and a close price of 100.94. The stock reached a high of 103.5 and a low of 101 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 132,318.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 11,048,351.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹101.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹100.94

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 101.25. It has experienced a 0.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.31.

05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹100.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,04,8351. The closing price of the shares was 100.94.

