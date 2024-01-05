Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹101.75 and a close price of ₹100.94. The stock reached a high of ₹103.5 and a low of ₹101 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹132,318.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 11,048,351.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹101.25. It has experienced a 0.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.31.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,04,8351. The closing price of the shares was ₹100.94.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!