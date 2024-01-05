Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹101.75 and a close price of ₹100.94. The stock reached a high of ₹103.5 and a low of ₹101 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹132,318.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 11,048,351.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.