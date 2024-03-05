Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 148.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹149.15 and the close price was ₹148.65. The stock reached a high of ₹149.55 and a low of ₹144.65. The market capitalization was at ₹190212.1 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was at ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1679279 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:05:40 AM IST
