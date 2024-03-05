Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 148.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 149.15 and the close price was 148.65. The stock reached a high of 149.55 and a low of 144.65. The market capitalization was at 190212.1 crore. The 52-week high was at 192.8 and the 52-week low was at 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1679279 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹148.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume was 1,679,279 shares with a closing price of 148.65.

