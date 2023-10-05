Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 76.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.06 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of 76.23 and closed at 76.59 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 76.6 and a low of 73.82 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently 98,092.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94 and the 52-week low is 21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3,550,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,550,864. The closing price for the shares was 76.59.

