Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of ₹57.2 and closed at ₹55.65. The stock had a high of ₹66.78 and a low of ₹57.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹87,271.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.54, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 28,485,150 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹55.65 on last trading day
