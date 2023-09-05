Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 20 %. The stock closed at 55.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.78 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of 57.2 and closed at 55.65. The stock had a high of 66.78 and a low of 57.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 87,271.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.54, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 28,485,150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live

On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 28,485,150. The closing price for the day was 55.65.

