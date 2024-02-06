Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹169.2 and a close price of ₹168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹170.15 and a low of ₹159.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹209,749.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 13,483,136.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.