Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹169.2 and a close price of ₹168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹170.15 and a low of ₹159.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹209,749.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 13,483,136.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹160.5. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decline of ₹8.45. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has experienced a negative trend.
