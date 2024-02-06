Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 169.2 and a close price of 168.95. The stock reached a high of 170.15 and a low of 159.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 209,749.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 13,483,136.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹160.5, down -5% from yesterday's ₹168.95

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 160.5. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decline of 8.45. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has experienced a negative trend.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹168.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a BSE volume of 13,483,136 shares and closed at a price of 168.95.

