Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock falls amid market downturn
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock falls amid market downturn

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 145.05 and closed at 145.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 148.4 and the low was 143.65. The market capitalization stood at 189,558.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,839,996 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:41:35 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.5, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹145.05

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 142.5 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months79.15%
6 Months100.76%
YTD46.0%
1 Year414.36%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹145.55

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 145.05 with a percent change of -0.34% and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07:50 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 3,839,996 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 145.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie