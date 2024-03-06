Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock falls amid market downturn

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹145.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹148.4 and the low was ₹143.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,558.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,839,996 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:41:35 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.5, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹145.05
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹142.5 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:30:36 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.59%
3 Months
79.15%
6 Months
100.76%
YTD
46.0%
1 Year
414.36%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹145.55
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹145.05 with a percent change of -0.34% and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:07:50 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 3,839,996 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹145.55.
