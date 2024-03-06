Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock falls amid market downturn

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹145.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹148.4 and the low was ₹143.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,558.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,839,996 shares.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹142.5 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|79.15%
|6 Months
|100.76%
|YTD
|46.0%
|1 Year
|414.36%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹145.05 with a percent change of -0.34% and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 3,839,996 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹145.55.
