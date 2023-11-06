Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock surges on positive trading day

The last day's trading data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shows that the open price was ₹72.89, the close price was ₹73.06, the high price was ₹73.35, and the low price was ₹71.03. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹94,250.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹22.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,130,732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹73.39 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 1.27. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.76% and the net change is 1.27.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) recorded a trading volume of 6,130,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares stood at ₹73.06.
