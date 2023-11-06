Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 72.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.39 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day's trading data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shows that the open price was 72.89, the close price was 73.06, the high price was 73.35, and the low price was 71.03. The market capitalization of IRFC is 94,250.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, and the 52-week low is 22.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,130,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.39, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹72.12

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 73.39 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 1.27. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.76% and the net change is 1.27.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹73.06 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) recorded a trading volume of 6,130,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares stood at 73.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.