Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on positive trading day

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75.61 and closed at ₹75.06 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹75.92 and a low of ₹74. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹97,138.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹21.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 4,288,546.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹75. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.67, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,288,546. The closing price of the shares was ₹75.06.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!