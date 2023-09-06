Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 8.43 %. The stock closed at 66.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.28 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 69.61 and closed at 66.66 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 75.72 and a low of 69.55. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 94,459.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 66.78 and 20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 37,982,677.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week45.96%
3 Months113.53%
6 Months156.21%
YTD121.97%
1 Year226.92%
06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.28, up 8.43% from yesterday's ₹66.66

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 72.28. There has been a percent change of 8.43, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.62, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹66.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 37,982,677 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 66.66.

