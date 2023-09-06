Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees upward movement in trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹69.61 and closed at ₹66.66 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹75.72 and a low of ₹69.55. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹94,459.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹66.78 and ₹20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 37,982,677.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|45.96%
|3 Months
|113.53%
|6 Months
|156.21%
|YTD
|121.97%
|1 Year
|226.92%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹72.28. There has been a percent change of 8.43, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.62, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 37,982,677 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹66.66.
