Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹161.15 and closed at ₹160.5. The stock had a high of ₹164.2 and a low of ₹152.1. The market capitalization of IRFC currently stands at ₹210,272.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6,635,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹164.3, representing a 2.11% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 3.4, indicating a positive move in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,635,413. The closing price of the stock was ₹160.5.
