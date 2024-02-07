Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 160.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 161.15 and closed at 160.5. The stock had a high of 164.2 and a low of 152.1. The market capitalization of IRFC currently stands at 210,272.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6,635,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹164.3, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹160.9

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 164.3, representing a 2.11% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 3.4, indicating a positive move in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,635,413. The closing price of the stock was 160.5.

