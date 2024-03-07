Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet on Market Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145, closed at ₹145.05 with a high of ₹145.95 and a low of ₹140. The market capitalization stands at ₹183,612.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,118,471 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:03:10 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹140.5, down -3.14% from yesterday's ₹145.05
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹140.5, experiencing a decrease of 3.14% in percentage change and a net change of -4.55.
07 Mar 2024, 08:00:08 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 4,118,471 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹145.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!