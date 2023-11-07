Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge in trading today

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the stock opened at ₹73.39 and closed at ₹72.12. The high for the day was ₹74.15, while the low was ₹72.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95,191.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹22.45. On the BSE, a total of 2,548,161 shares were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|73.85
|1.01
|1.39
|92.94
|23.9
|96510.92
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|311.69
|-1.19
|-0.38
|364.3
|290.36
|18483.78
|Sanghvi Movers
|762.7
|-14.65
|-1.88
|798.95
|215.05
|3301.58
|Dhunseri Investments
|876.0
|3.0
|0.34
|1020.0
|562.0
|534.11
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|178.0
|1.2
|0.68
|200.0
|108.1
|182.84
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|48.57%
|6 Months
|108.9%
|YTD
|123.66%
|1 Year
|207.17%
