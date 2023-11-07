Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 72.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.84 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the stock opened at 73.39 and closed at 72.12. The high for the day was 74.15, while the low was 72.65. The company has a market capitalization of 95,191.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, and the 52-week low is 22.45. On the BSE, a total of 2,548,161 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation73.851.011.3992.9423.996510.92
Mindspace Business Parks REIT311.69-1.19-0.38364.3290.3618483.78
Sanghvi Movers762.7-14.65-1.88798.95215.053301.58
Dhunseri Investments876.03.00.341020.0562.0534.11
Silicon Rental Solutions178.01.20.68200.0108.1182.84
07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 72.81 and a high price of 73.55 for the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.84, up 1% from yesterday's ₹72.12

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 72.84 with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1% and the overall change in price is 0.72.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months48.57%
6 Months108.9%
YTD123.66%
1 Year207.17%
07 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.84, up 1% from yesterday's ₹72.12

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 72.84. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.72, which suggests a small positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 2,548,161 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares was 72.12.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.