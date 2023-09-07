Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 72.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.69 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 73.75 and closed at 72.28 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 73.9 and a low of 67.23 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 89,767.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 75.72 and 20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 24,725,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 24,725,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares was 72.28.

