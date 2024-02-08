Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 160.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 164.3 and a close price of 160.9. The stock reached a high of 165.8 and a low of 159.65. The market capitalization of the company is 212,297.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6,348,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹162.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹160.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently priced at 162.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.55, also suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the IRFC stock is performing well in the market.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,348,117. The closing price for the shares was 160.9.

