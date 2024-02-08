Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹164.3 and a close price of ₹160.9. The stock reached a high of ₹165.8 and a low of ₹159.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹212,297.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6,348,117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
