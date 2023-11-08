Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 73.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.43 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 73.44 and closed at 72.84 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 74.25, while the low was 72.81. The company has a market capitalization of 95,465.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 92.94 and 23.9, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 4,394,244.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation74.481.431.9692.9423.997334.23
Mindspace Business Parks REIT311.4-0.35-0.11364.3290.3618466.59
Sanghvi Movers738.0-18.25-2.41798.95215.053194.65
Dhunseri Investments915.038.94.441020.0562.0557.89
Silicon Rental Solutions177.0-5.5-3.01200.0108.1181.81
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.43, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 74.43. There has been a 1.89% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.38.

08 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price on the current day was 73.4, while the high price was 75.05.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.4, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 74.4. There has been a 1.85% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.62%
3 Months47.25%
6 Months122.04%
YTD124.42%
1 Year195.75%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.05, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹72.84

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 73.05. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE was 4,394,244 shares. The closing price for IRFC shares was 72.84.

