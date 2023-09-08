Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹68.81 and closed at ₹68.69 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹74.5 and a low of ₹68.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹95,622.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹75.72 and ₹20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 15,717,246.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.