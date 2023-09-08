comScore
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 73.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 68.81 and closed at 68.69 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 74.5 and a low of 68.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is 95,622.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 75.72 and 20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 15,717,246.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:05:40 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.3, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹73.17

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 75.3. There has been a 2.91% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.13.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:41:53 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.34, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹73.17

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 75.34. There has been a percent change of 2.97, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.17, suggesting a positive movement in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week45.72%
3 Months107.72%
6 Months162.66%
YTD124.73%
1 Year221.54%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32:10 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:10:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.65, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹73.17

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 74.65, with a net change of 1.48 and a percent change of 2.02. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.02% from its previous closing price. The net change of 1.48 suggests that the stock has gained 1.48 in value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:12:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹68.69 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 15,717,246 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 68.69.

