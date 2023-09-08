Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹68.81 and closed at ₹68.69 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹74.5 and a low of ₹68.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹95,622.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹75.72 and ₹20.55 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 15,717,246.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.3, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹73.17
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹75.3. There has been a 2.91% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.13.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|45.72%
|3 Months
|107.72%
|6 Months
|162.66%
|YTD
|124.73%
|1 Year
|221.54%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.65, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹73.17
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹74.65, with a net change of 1.48 and a percent change of 2.02. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.02% from its previous closing price. The net change of 1.48 suggests that the stock has gained ₹1.48 in value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹68.69 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 15,717,246 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹68.69.
